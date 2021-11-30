Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

