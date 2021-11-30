Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 80,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,386. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.