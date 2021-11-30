Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

