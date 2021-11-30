Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises about 2.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of United Natural Foods worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,738. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

