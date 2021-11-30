Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.77. 41,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

