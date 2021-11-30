Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. 47,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

