Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.50. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 4,256 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.