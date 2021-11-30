Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 158 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $9,945,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $7,226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $5,988,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $339.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

