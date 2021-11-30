Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $642,000 Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of The RMR Group worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of RMR opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

