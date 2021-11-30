Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $664,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.46.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $20.00 dividend. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.16%. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

