Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,065,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

