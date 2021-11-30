Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

