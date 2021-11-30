PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.54

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.