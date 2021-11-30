PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.54

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,262,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,567 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

