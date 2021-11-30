Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,651 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $296.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

