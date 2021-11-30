Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,966 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.