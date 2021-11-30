Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.