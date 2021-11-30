Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

