Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 32,922 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

