Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman Sells 4,095 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 4,095 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $329,442.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $26,817.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $666,499.73.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

PCOR opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

