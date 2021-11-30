Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,286. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

