Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.78. 15,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

