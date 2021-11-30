Prometeus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.46 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $15.92 or 0.00027413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $261.91 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

