Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 414.3% in November

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

