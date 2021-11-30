Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 414.3% in November

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
