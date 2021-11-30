ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 150,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,805,665 shares.The stock last traded at $74.73 and had previously closed at $76.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,861,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.