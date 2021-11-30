ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 2.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $16,582,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $9,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 137.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,264.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $170.83 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $183.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

