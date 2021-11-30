Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

