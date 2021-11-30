Prudential Financial Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

