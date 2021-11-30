Prudential Financial Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

