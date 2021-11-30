Prudential Financial Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

