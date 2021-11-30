Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

