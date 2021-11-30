Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cato worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cato by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cato by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

