Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 743 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

