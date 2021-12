PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLRY remained flat at $$6.47 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

