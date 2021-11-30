PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 462.5% in November

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UNLRY stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

