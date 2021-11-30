PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
PUBM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 4,886,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
