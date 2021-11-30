PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

PUBM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 4,886,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

