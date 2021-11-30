Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

