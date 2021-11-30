Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $34.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $724.50 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

