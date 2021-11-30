QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of QIWI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in QIWI during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter worth $3,869,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QIWI by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.