Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256,206 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.20% of Quanta Services worth $189,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,909. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.