Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ QH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,927. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $89.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.