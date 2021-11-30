Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176.71 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $982.67 million and approximately $176.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.86 or 0.07947131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.83 or 0.99674311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021794 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.