Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $124.42

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.42, but opened at $128.61. Rapid7 shares last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,992 shares of company stock worth $13,802,664. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 196.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

