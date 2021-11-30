Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.63 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $7,578.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

