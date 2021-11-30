Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.92.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.57. 1,593,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,151. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

