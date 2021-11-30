Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,691 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

