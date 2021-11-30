Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 850 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

