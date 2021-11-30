Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.