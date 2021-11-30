Raymond James Upgrades Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.12.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $35.03 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $956,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $6,242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $6,512,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $386,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

