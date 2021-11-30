Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of O stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,492. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.