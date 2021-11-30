ReapChain (REAP) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $4.30 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

